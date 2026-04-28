Visually impaired woman dies after crash

A woman has died following a crash that happened on April 24.

Mamou Police say Crystal R. Edmunson, 51, was visually impaired. She was walking in the area of 8th Street and South Street when she was hit by a vehilcle.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died, police say.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with officers during the investigation. The driver was determined not to be impaired at the time of the incident, police say.

This crash remains under active investigation by the Mamou Police Department.