Ville Platte projects deficits in public safety

The City of Ville Platte adopted a budget with a multi-million dollar shortfall in public safety, the Ville Platte Gazette reports.

The newspaper reports that the shortfall was announced in a special meeting to adopt a budget for the upcoming year.

For the fiscal year that began on Wednesday, the police department is projected to have a deficit of $1.4 million and the fire department is projected to have a deficit of $2.4 million, the newspaper reports.

The city marshal's office is expected to post a deficit of $300,000 and city court's deficit is expected to be more than $315,000.

The shortfalls will be covered by money from the city's utility fund, the newspaper reports.

To read the newspaper's whole story, with all the details about the budget, click here.