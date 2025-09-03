Ville Platte Police investigating fatal shooting on Reed Street

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday on Reed Street in Ville Platte.

According to Police Chief A. Perry Thomas, Ville Platte Police Officers responded to the shooting and discovered the victim. He was pronounced dead by the Evangeline Parish Coroner.

Officers identified a shooter, Thomas stated.

No other information can be given at this time due to this case being under investigation.

Chief Thomas asks if anyone has information about this crime to please call the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316. All calls will remain anonymous.

