Ville Platte Police asking for help identifying suspect

The Ville Platte Police Department is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

Chief A. Perry Thomas reports that approximately a half hour after midnight on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, a late model, dark gray GMC Sierra with a personalized Army plate was used to break into Tobacco Plus, located at 1021 E. Main St.

The truck has damage to the tailgate, rear bumper, and slight damage to the rear fenders.

Detectives with the Ville Platte Police Department are asking if anyone has seen this truck with this damage, or knows anything about this case, to call police dispatch at 337-363-1313. All calls will remain anonymous.