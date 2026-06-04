Ville Platte man arrested for church theft, vandalism

A Ville Platte man faces two felony charges after he allegedly stole and damaged air-conditioning units at a local church, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.

Detectives identified Dequandrey Soileau, 27, of Ville Platte, as the suspect in the May 27, 2026, incident. Church representatives at that time reported that one complete exterior air-conditioning unit had been stolen, while two additional units were extensively damaged after copper and other essential components were removed.

The case was forwarded to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, which obtained surveillance footage that led investigators to Soileau, the sheriff's office said.

On June 1, 2026, detectives traveled to Soileau's residence to confirm his identity. Upon making contact, detectives observed that Soileau was wearing the same clothing depicted in the surveillance footage.

Soileau was arrested and booked into the Evangeline Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

One count of theft over $1,000 (felony), La. R.S. 14:67 B (3)

One count of simple criminal damage to property (felony), La. R.S. 14:56 B (2)

His bond has been set at $100,000, authorities report.