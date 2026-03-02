Ville Platte man arrested after stolen chainsaw traded for narcotics, investigators say

Ville Platte, LA - A Ville Platte man is behind bars after investigators say he broke into a local business and stole a chainsaw that was later traded for narcotics.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary at Butler's Tree Service on U.S. Highway 167 North on Feb. 10. Surveillance footage showed a masked suspect enter the business and take a chainsaw from the equipment storage area.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division reviewed the footage and launched an investigation that led them to Casey Stephen McCauley, 31.

McCauley denied any involvement when detectives interviewed him. However, investigators say the stolen chainsaw was later recovered by Turkey Creek Police and identified by the business owner. Detectives say the chainsaw had been traded in exchange for narcotics.

Arrest warrants were secured, and McCauley was taken into custody on Feb. 24.

He is charged with unauthorized entry of a place of business and simple burglary, both felonies. His bond is set at $75,000.

