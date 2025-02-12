Watch Now
Ville Platte mail man arrested, booked with drug charges

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Ville Platte mail man in a drug case.

Scott Pellerin, 43, was arrested at the Ville Platte post office on Tuesday, deputies say.

We reached out to the U.S. Postal Service, and a spokeswoman told us that "We can confirm this individual is employed with the Postal Service as a city carrier at the Ville Platte Post Office."

Deputies tell us that on Tuesday, sheriff's narcotics agents arrested Pellerin on a warrant accusing him of possession with intent to distribute drugs and theft of mail. After they searched him, they added a possession of drugs charge, after they allegedly found suboxone strips.

Deputies say Pellerin was booked into the parish jail.

