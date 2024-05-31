Ville Platte Deputy Marshal among those honored at memorial

The New Orleans office of the FBI hosted a memorial service today.

The ceremony honored and remembered fallen agents and law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2023.

Among those remembered was Ville Platte City Marshal's Lt. Barry Giglio, whodied in the line of duty in July 2023.

Here's the full list:

Det. Sgt. Nicholas Pepper, Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office

Cpl. Shawn Kevin Kelly, Denham Springs Police Department

Lt. Barry Giglio, Ville Platte Marshal's Office

Deputy Marylin Anjanette Mayo, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office

FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Lyonel Myrthil hosted the event, which was held on the campus of Southern University of New Orleans.