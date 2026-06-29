Vigil held to remember crash victim

Family and friends gathered Friday to remember a 19-year-old St. Landry man who died in a crash last week.

They gathered on the baseball field at Pine Prairie High School, which is where Kyle Basco played as a high schooler.

"Our Pine Prairie family is coming together to honor one of our own," a post on Pine Prairie Baseball's Facebook page stated last week. "Please join us for a Community Candle Light Vigil honoring Kyle Basco. Let’s lift each other up, and show our love and support for Kyle and The Basco family. Bring your family, friends, teammates, classmates, and neighbors. Let’s fill the field with love, prayers, and Panther Pride. Together, we are stronger."

The crash that took Basco's life happened on Monday. Louisiana State Police said Basco was driving a truck north on U.S. 167 near Ceeway Lane in Evangeline Parish around 2 p.m. Monday when the accident happened. Troopers say another truck was traveling south on the highway, with an auger attached. The auger got tangled in a utility line, snapped the utility pole, then overturned into the northbound lane and hit Basco's truck.

Basco was properly restrained but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, troopers say.