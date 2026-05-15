UPDATE: Woman accused of fraudulently collecting money for child's funeral

After asking for information earlier this week, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office has now arrested a local woman and accused her of collecting donations for a funeral expenses - but that wasn't entirely true.

Elizabeth R. Serie, 46, of Ville Platte, was booked with felony theft, deputies say.

The investigation began this week when deputies got multiple complaints about theft by fraud. Several people said they donated money to Serie, because she claimed to be the mother of a recently deceased juvenile in Ville Platte. She approached people, asking for help with funeral expenses and other related costs in their time of need.

But, detectives learned the deceased juvenile's grandmother had filed a report with Ville Platte Police, alleging that donations were being collected without the family's permission, and that the money wasn't being turned over to the family. EPSO says she wasn't related to the child as far as they know.

When detectives contacted Serie, she showed them a notebook with a list of donor names and donation amounts; she'd collected about $1,500, detectives say.

"Investigators further learned that only a small portion of the money had actually been used toward funeral expenses, while the remaining funds were reportedly used for personal expenses," a release states. "The investigation remains ongoing, and additional victims have continued coming forward, increasing the total reported loss amount. Additional charges are expected."

She was booked on Thursday. Deputies are asking any people who may have donated money to her to give them a call.

Here's her mug shot:

If you have information about this case or any other criminal activity you are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 337-363-2161 or submit a tip through the agency's website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org [evangelineparishsheriff.org]. Any person reporting information will remain anonymous.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.