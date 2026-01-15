UPDATE: Traditional Courir still on in Mamou

The Mamou Courir de Mardi Gras wants to be sure everyone knows their event will go on this year.

Yesterday, the organizer of the No Limit Riders Mamou Mardi Gras Trailride & Chicken Run announced the events were cancelled for Mardi Gras 2026.

Today, the traditional courir's organizers said their event will proceed.

"Traditional Mardi Gras run in Mamou NOT CANCELLED!" a post on Facebook states. "Come prepared for hertiage. The OG of the traditional courir and captains that make sure all is well for the entire ride."

The Courir takes place on February 17 in Downtown Mamou, the post states.

"Where it all begins! Come prepared to have the best fun of your life!" the post states.

The announcement by the trailride run was made by organizer and Mamou City Councilman Derrell Thomas.

"We want to share that there will be no Mardi Gras events hosted this year, including Monday night and Fat Tuesday festivities. This decision was not made lightly," Thomas wrote in a post on Facebook.

Last year, two people died and 11 were injured in a shooting during an outdoor concert that followed the trail ride, which happened on Mardi Gras Tuesday in the Evangeline Parish town.

There are two main Mardi Gras celebrations in the Evangeline Parish town: a traditional courir de Mardi Gras and Thomas' No Limit Riders Mamou Mardi Gras Trailride & Chicken Run.

"As the event has grown bigger each year, we've reached a point where it's important to pause for this season in order to reset, restructure and establish clearer expectations for the future," he wrote. "A key part of this reset includes prioritizing safety, ensuring appropriate planning and hiring the proper amount of law enforcement and security personnel to adequately support an event of this size. Hosting events of this scale requires significant time, coordination and financial investment, and this break will allow us to come back stronger, safer and more organized."

Thomas goes on to say this cancellation is for 2026 only, and promises a return in 2027 that will be "bigger, better and like we never left."