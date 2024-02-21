State Police release details of agent-involved shooting in Ville Platte

VILLE PLATTE, La. — More details are emerging as Louisiana State Police investigate a shooting incident involving a Wildlife and Fisheries agent in Evangeline Parish.

On February 12, 2024, at 12 pm, a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agent was conducting surveillance at a residence in the 5200 block of Crooked Creek Parkway in Ville Platte. The subject of the surveillance, 43-year-old Johnny E. Clark, was wanted on a felony warrant issued by LDWF.

According to LDWF, while conducting surveillance, the agent encountered Clark in a wooded area near the residence. Clark then fled the area, entered his residence, and armed himself with a firearm. While inside the house, a family member took possession of Clark's firearm. Clark then fled the residence and entered a vehicle parked in the yard and attempted to leave.

In an attempt to prevent Clark from fleeing, the LDWF agent entered the vehicle. An altercation ensued during which Clark attempted to disarm the agent. At some point, the agent's firearm discharged and struck the driver's side door. Neither the agent nor Clark was injured by the discharge of the firearm.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies transported Clark to the Evangeline Parish Jail.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations - Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation. This is an ongoing investigation, and charges are forthcoming, authorities say.