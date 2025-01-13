UPDATE: Remains found near Ville Platte still unidentified

Attempts to identify human remains found outside of Ville Platte last month continue, and a search of the area this past weekend turned up nothing.

Sgt. Darrian Guillory of the Ville Platte Police Department provided more info on an investigation into the human remains discovered on December 23, 2024, on Wabush Road, north of Ville Platte. A search & recovery mission took place from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 11, he says.

A collaborative effort between the Ville Platte Police Department, EPSO, State Police, and a Search & Recovery Team based out of Texas yielded no results, he says.

The human remains have not yet been identified, and this investigation continues.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316 and ask for Sergeant Guillory. All calls will remain anonymous.