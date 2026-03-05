UPDATE: Chainsaws recovered in theft, narcotics investigation

Detectives with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office have more to report in an investigation into stolen chainsaws that involved drugs.

Three chainsaws, worth around $3,500, have now been recovered and returned to Butler's Tree Service.

And, another arrest has been made:

▪ Devon J. Chapman, 25, of Ville Platte, (currently incarcerated at another facility on unrelated charges), has been issued an arrest warrant for:

One (1) count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things (Felony) - Louisiana Revised Statute 14:69- His Bond has been set at: $25,000.00

Detectives also added another count to the charges against the man first arrested:

▪ Casey S. McCauley, 31, of Ville Platte, previously arrested in connection with this case, has also been booked with:

One (1) count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things (Felony) - Louisiana Revised Statute 14:69- His Bond has been set at: $25,000.00

HERE'S THE ORIGINAL STORY:

Ville Platte, LA - A Ville Platte man is behind bars after investigators say he broke into a local business and stole a chainsaw that was later traded for narcotics.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary at Butler's Tree Service on U.S. Highway 167 North on Feb. 10. Surveillance footage showed a masked suspect enter the business and take a chainsaw from the equipment storage area.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division reviewed the footage and launched an investigation that led them to Casey Stephen McCauley, 31.

McCauley denied any involvement when detectives interviewed him. However, investigators say the stolen chainsaw was later recovered by Turkey Creek Police and identified by the business owner. Detectives say the chainsaw had been traded in exchange for narcotics.

Arrest warrants were secured, and McCauley was taken into custody on Feb. 24.

He is charged with unauthorized entry of a place of business and simple burglary, both felonies. His bond is set at $75,000.