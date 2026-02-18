UPDATE: Alleged clown mask robber arrested

Ville Platte Police have arrested a person they say robbed a dollar store while wearing a clown mask.

Chief A. Perry Thomas reports an update to the armed robbery which occurred at the Ville Platte Dollar General on Tate Cove Road earlier this month; his officers have identified the suspect as Keelan Laequise Williams, 25.

On Wednesday, February 18, at 1:00 a.m., Officer Chris Semien spotted Williams at the Y-Not Stop on Tate Cove/LaSalle Streets. Semien, with the help of Officer Issac Johnson and assisted by the Ville Platte City Marshal’s Office, arrested Williams. He was booked into jail on one count armed robbery.

"Chief Thomas is proud of his officers for their good work in apprehending this suspect and thanks the City Marshal’s Office for their assistance. He reminds the public that suspects are always presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law. Chief Thomas asks if anyone has any further information about this case to contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316. All calls will remain anonymous," a release states.

Here's the original story:

VILLE PLATTE, La. — A masked individual robbed the Dollar General store on Tate Cove Road late Wednesday night, escaping with an estimated $1,000 in cash, police said.

Chief A. Perry Thomas of the Ville Platte Police Department reported that the robbery occurred a little after 9:30 p.m. Security footage shows a person wearing a black hoodie, ripped jeans, and a clown Halloween mask entering the store and brandishing a black firearm equipped with an extended clip.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316. All calls will remain anonymous.

