Unrestrained Driver Killed in Evangeline Parish Crash

A Bunkie man died in a Sunday afternoon crash, State Police say.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on La. 106 near Lutz Loop.

Michael Fontenot, 42, of Bunkie, died in the crash, troopers say.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Fontenot, was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 106. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the roadway before overturning.

Fontenot, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Fontenot and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say: "While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being severely injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries during crashes."