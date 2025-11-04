Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishEvangeline Parish

Actions

Unrestrained Driver Killed in Evangeline Parish Crash

Louisiana State Police
Colton Vickers
Louisiana State Police
Posted

A Bunkie man died in a Sunday afternoon crash, State Police say.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on La. 106 near Lutz Loop.

Michael Fontenot, 42, of Bunkie, died in the crash, troopers say.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Fontenot, was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 106. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the roadway before overturning.

Fontenot, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Fontenot and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say: "While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being severely injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries during crashes."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.