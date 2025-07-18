Two correctional employees arrested in EPSO drug bust

Two people who worked at correctional facilities have been booked in connection with an Evangeline Parish Sheriff's narcotics investigation.

Roderick Ben, 35, was an employee of the Allen Parish Correctional Facility. He was booked with three counts felony possession with intent to distribute drugs.

Paul Patterson, 36, was an employee of GEO Prisons in Pine Prairie. She also was booked with three counts felony possession with intent to distribute drugs.

The investigation began on Thursday when Evangeline narcotics agents got a call from Allen Parish, where an investigation had been conducted and Ben had been accused of conspiring to bring narcotics into the jail. Ben allegedly was going to get paid $5,000 to get the drugs into the jail. During the Allen Parish investigation, Ben allegedly confessed to the scheme and said there were drugs at his home.

EPSO deputies got a search warrant for Ben's home in Ville Platte, and after they cleared the apartment Patterson drove up. Agents arrested both of them.

During the search, deputies found synthetic marijuana paper, suboxone buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film, marijuana and synthetic marijuana.