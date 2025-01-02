Tools for Schools: Evangeline Reimagine Academy

On air transcript:

So our school started with a mission. We wanted to get kids interested in coming to school.

So we started with this idea of how can we make school different? How can we reimagine it?

And one of the biggest things came from our learning zones where, for example, I teach game design. So we essentially teach a business side of learning.

That these kids can learn a fun skill, and from that skill, they can see how it can turn into something, maybe into not traditional learning and something they can take on further that they could possibly turn into their own business. I get to see these kids enjoy doing their something coming up to me and saying, Mrs. Devin, can I work on my project during recess?

Like that would have blown my mind while I was teaching something else. So, it means the world to me that I'm making them love. Come to school. Coming to school, it's it's just amazing.

We're in our second year of our program, which means I taught board game design last year. This year, I'm focusing on large scale gaming. And from that, I needed equipment that would focus on how can we build larger, larger structures in class. So I knew I had to focus on Stem concepts.

So I ordered some stem circuitry units because we're going to be designing legitimate escape rooms this year where they have to wire up secret doors that go off whenever magnets are wired correctly.

We also, I got some PVC frame that would be able to construct doors models for their miniature golf courses.

I also got a lot of Legos because I'm focusing on the 3D miniature, design aspects of their modeling and blueprinting and things like that.

The storage containers will really come in handy for that. I'm really diving in to our Stem concepts, so I'm really enjoying, especially getting this, these items to exist. It's going to really benefit us. Thank you to Cisco, who?

THANK YOU TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS!

