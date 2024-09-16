Watch Now
Three wounded, one dead in separate shootings in Ville Platte

Four people were shot, one fatally, in two separate shootings in Ville Platte Saturday.

The first shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at the Parkview Apartments on Dupre Street. A 25-year-old man was wounded and taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The second shooting happened hours later, around 9:15 p.m., near the intersection of Huey P. Long and Reed streets. Three people, two men and a woman, were riding in the car when someone fired at it. The two men - the 26-year-old driver and a 27-year-old passenger - were wounded and taken to the hospital, where they are in stable condition.

But the woman, a 19-year-old, died from her wounds, police say.

Police say they don't know if the shootings are related, and they say they can't release any more details while the investigation is on-going.

Ville Platte Police are asking with any infomation about either of these crimes to call them at 337-363-1313. All calls will remain anonymous, they say.

