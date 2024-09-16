Three wounded, one dead in separate shootings in Ville Platte

Four people were shot, one fatally, in two separate shootings in Ville Platte Saturday.

The first shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at the Parkview Apartments on Dupre Street. A 25-year-old man was wounded and taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The second shooting happened hours later, around 9:15 p.m., near the intersection of Huey P. Long and Reed streets. Three people, two men and a woman, were riding in the car when someone fired at it. The two men - the 26-year-old driver and a 27-year-old passenger - were wounded and taken to the hospital, where they are in stable condition.

But the woman, a 19-year-old, died from her wounds, police say.

Police say they don't know if the shootings are related, and they say they can't release any more details while the investigation is on-going.

Ville Platte Police are asking with any infomation about either of these crimes to call them at 337-363-1313. All calls will remain anonymous, they say.