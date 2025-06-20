EPSO investigating stolen ATM theft in Turkey Creek

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the theft of an ATM in Turkey Creek.

On June 20, 2025, at 2:00 am, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm activation at the Bayou One Stop on HWY 167 in the Turkey Creek area. Upon arrival, deputies noticed the front door to the business was completely destroyed and the ATM was removed, according to a release from EPSO.

The video shows a black four-door Ford F-250 4X4 backing into the front door and connecting a chain to the ATM and ripping it out of the floor with the truck. The video also shows three suspects wearing dark colored hooded sweaters with their faces covered. One suspect was observed possessing what appeared to be a small handgun. The vehicle was stolen the prior evening out of St. Landey Parish, according to investigators.

If you have any information on this crime, contact the agency's Investigation Department at 337-363-2161 or through its website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org [evangelineparishsheriff.org]. Any person reporting information will remain anonymous. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.