Teenager dead; adult booked with negligent homicide

A 15-year-old is dead and a man is in jail after a shooting that happened just after midnight on Thursday.

Christopher Marquees, 31, was booked by Ville Platte Police with negligent homicide.

The shooting happened on North Morein Street, said Chief A. Perry Thomas. Marquees is the one who called in the shooting, Thomas said. When officers arrived and interviewed Marquees, he was arrested and booked with Negligent Homicide and held on a bond of $75,000.

This investigation is ongoing. Chief Thomas asks if anyone has information about this crime to please call the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316.