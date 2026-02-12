Swamp Pop legends reunite for 20th Annual Lundi Gras Dance

EVANGELINE PARISH — The 20th Annual Swamp Pop Reunion Dance will take place Feb. 16, 2026 Lundi Gras, at the Ville Platte Civic Center.

The event will feature 17 performers, including Swamp Pop legends and Dustin Dale Gaspard.

Misty Parker, director of the Louisiana Swamp Pop Museum, said the reunion gives artists a chance to reconnect while celebrating the genre they helped build.

“It’s an opportunity for our legends to get together and share their music and spend time together because they’ve all played in different bands together, they’ve traveled together, shared swamp pop music,” Parker said. “But also the purpose is not only just to honor them, but it also is to preserve the swamp pop music.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Louisiana Swamp Pop Museum, whose mission is to honor the pioneers of Swamp Pop, preserve the uniquely Louisiana sound and introduce it to younger generations.

The annual dance has become a Lundi Gras tradition in Ville Platte, drawing fans from across Acadiana to celebrate the region’s musical roots.