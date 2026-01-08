State Police release name of person killed in officer involved shooting

UPDATE: Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations continue to investigate a deputy-involved shooting that occurred on January 7, 2026, in Evangeline Parish. As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives identified the deceased subject as 24-year-old Dylan Savoie.

The preliminary investigation revealed that deputies with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office were conducting an investigation in Ville Platte when they observed Savoie riding a four-wheeler on the roadway. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the four-wheeler, but Savoie failed to stop, leading to a brief pursuit. While in the 2500 block of Ivy Road, the four-wheeler entered a ditch and became disabled. Savoie then fled on foot into a nearby field as deputies pursued Savoie on foot, according to a spokepsperson for LSP.

During the foot pursuit, deputies deployed their TASER in attempt to end the foot pursuit, but it was ineffective. Savoie then produced a firearm and fired toward the deputies. Investigators say as a result, deputies discharged their service weapons and struck Savoie.

Savoie was taken into custody and immediately received medical aid before being transported by Acadian Ambulance Air Med to Rapides Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he succumbed to his injuries. The two deputies involved in the incident were not injured.

The scene was processed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory. This investigation remains ongoing.