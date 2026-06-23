St. Landry man dies in Evangeline Parish crash

A 19-year-old St. Landry man died Monday after his truck was struck by a drilling tool that snagged a utility line and then overturned.

Kyle Basco died in the crash, troopers say.

Basco was driving a truck north on U.S. 167 near Ceeway Lane in Evangeline Parish around 2 p.m. Monday when the accident happened. Troopers say another truck was traveling south on the highway, with an auger attached. The auger got tangled in a utility line, snapped the utility pole, then overturned into the northbound lane and hit Basco's truck.

Basco was properly restrained but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, troopers say.

