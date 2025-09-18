Spectrum brings gigabit internet to rural Evangeline Parish communities

Spectrum launched high-speed internet, mobile, TV and voice services to more than 1,100 homes and small businesses in unincorporated communities across Evangeline Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday.

The expansion includes the communities of Evangeline, Egan, Roberts Cove and areas north of the Village of Estherwood. The launch is part of Spectrum's $7 billion rural construction initiative aimed at expanding broadband access to underserved areas.

"Spectrum is bringing gigabit broadband to unserved communities in Evangeline Parish," said Brad Shely, Vice President of Construction for Spectrum's Texas-Louisiana Service Area.

"Our investment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services in the most rural areas of Evangeline Parish. We are providing residents and small businesses superior connectivity at highly competitive prices, backed by a team of skilled local technicians and 100% U.S.-based customer service."

The company's multi-year rural construction initiative involves more than $7 billion in private investment and will ultimately add more than 100,000 miles of fiber-optic network infrastructure. The project aims to deliver symmetrical and multi-gigabit speed internet access to more than 1.7 million new locations across the country.

In Louisiana in 2024, Charter extended its network to reach an additional 21,000 homes and small businesses, including 14,000 new locations through the rural construction initiative.

Service offerings

Spectrum Internet delivers speeds up to 1 Gbps and Advanced WiFi for residential and small business customers, with starting speeds of 500 Mbps. The service comes with no modem fees, data caps or contracts. Spectrum Business Internet offers customers 1 Gbps download speeds, with 500 Mbps options available.

The company has begun a network evolution that will provide gigabit upstream speeds and multiple gigabit download speeds across its entire 41-state service area.

According to the FCC's most recent "Measuring Broadband America Fixed Broadband Report," Spectrum Internet exceeded advertised download and upload speeds for all tiers measured, even during peak weeknight usage between 7 and 11 p.m.

Spectrum Mobile combines with Spectrum Internet and Advanced Home WiFi to provide seamless connectivity inside and outside the home. The service provides customers access to nationwide 5G, with Unlimited lines starting at $30 a month, as well as By the Gig options.

Spectrum TV offers more than 270 HD channels and access to 85,000 On Demand movies and shows. Using the Spectrum TV App, viewers can stream content across multiple platforms, including iOS and Android mobile devices, Xbox One, Kindle Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xumo TVs and PCs.

Local residents and business owners can visit spectrumruralexpansion.com to learn more about when their home or business may be able to receive Spectrum services.