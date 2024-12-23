Second set of human remains found outside of Ville Platte

VILLE PLATTE, La. — Ville Platte Police discovered another set of human remains outside the city limits.

Monday afternoon, Ville Platte Police Department reporter remains found north of Ville Platte off of Tate Cove Road.

Police are working with Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police to identify the remains.

This discovery coming just two days after a body was found outside of Ville Platte on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Police are also working to identify those remains.

Check back here for more updates on both discoveries.

If you have any information about either of these cases, please call the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316 and ask for Sergeant Guillory.