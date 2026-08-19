Scam alert: Thieves posing as deputies asking for bail money

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office has received credible information that individuals are contacting family members of incarcerated persons and attempting to extract money by falsely claiming they can secure an inmate's release from jail.

In the bail scam, the caller might claim that a relative can be released immediately if payment is made.

They may also claim that money must be sent urgently to "process" an ankle monitor or bond.

"These claims are false. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office does not contact family members to request money, arrange bonds, or facilitate inmate release. Any such call is an attempt to defraud you," a release from the sheriff says.

If you receive a call like this, contact the Sheriff's Office immediately at 337‑363‑2161.

In the warrant scam, the callers may say that the person answering the phone has an active warrant, that they must stay on the phone and that they must travel to the sheriff's office while on the phone with the caller.

"This is also a scam. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office will not call you to inform you of a warrant. If a warrant exists, deputies will come to your residence-they will not demand compliance over the phone," the release states.

The sheriff advises citizens to protect themselves, hang up immediately. Don't provide any financial information or personal information, and verify any claims made by hanging up and calling the sheriff's office at 337-363-2161.