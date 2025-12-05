Redell man booked after stand-off with deputies

A Redell man was booked with terrorizing and other charges after a stand-off with Evangeline Parish deputies.

Gerald Chapman, 60, was booked with aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a fake explosive device and terrorizing after the incident, as well as on active warrants for unlawful ownership of dangerous dogs, criminal damage to property and failure to appear in court for a theft charge.

The incident began Thursday when narcotics agents doing surveillance in the Bond Road area were approached by a man wearing a cowboy hat, a face mask and clothing concealing his face. He asked the agents if they had car trouble, and they told him to go away. He left, but returned a few minutes later with a rifle and "assumed a warfare fighting stance behind an electrical pole."

After a short time, Chapman allegedly went to his house and fired three shots from his rifle; agents drove to the home on Veteran Memorial Highway and saw Chapman, with his rifle, using a tree for cover. Chapman then "took a tactical kneeling position" and allegedly fired at the agents.

The agents pulled their weapons and told him to drop his weapon, but Chapman ran into his house. The agents called for back-up; the house was surrounded and personnel tried to make contact with Chapman to get him to come out.

After several hours of negotiation, Chapman came out with his hands in the air, and told personnel he had "booby traps" in the house.

Evangeline Parish deputies called for help from the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office bomb team, and they helped execute a search warrant on the house. They found a lot of ammo in various calibers, and what appeared to be pieces of pipe bombs around the house.

Here's the list of what guns they found:



Mossberg 500 A 12-gauge Serial Number: P731743 (located beside the south side of couch in living room)

Traditions Hawken Woodsman 50 Cal Serial Number: 164300607506 (Located southwest corner of living room)

Marlin .22 Long Riffle Serial Number: 01091019 (Located on south side of a safe within the living room)

Marlin .22 Long Riffle Serial Number: 06186081 (Located on the southside of a safe within the living room)

Amadeo Rossi 45 Colt Serial Number: AM021588

Marlin Model 30-30 Serial Number: 13021750

Smith and Wesson M&P 15 Serial Number: SX90589

"Sheriff Charles R. Guillory would like give a special thanks to Sheriff Mark Wood and the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office EOD Unit for all the assistance," a release states.