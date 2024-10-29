"Recommendations not final," residents asked to decide the future of LPSS schools

EVANGELINE PARISH — The first round of community meetings in the Lafayette Parish School District optimization process kicked off at Northside High School last night, drawing a large crowd of parents, community leaders, and students eager to share their thoughts. This gathering marked a significant opportunity for the public to voice their opinions on the proposed changes aimed at improving the school system.

This meeting was the first step in a process led by Civic Solutions Group (CSG), who emphasized that the recommendations—some of which include the closure of several schools—are still in the proposal stage. If approved, changes could take effect as early as the 2025 school year.

CSG representatives explained, “In some cases, we’re looking to relocate schools, ensuring they continue to serve the community, while in other instances, we’re recommending closures of both schools and their buildings,” said Gaby Fighetti, managing parter at CSG.

However, concerns arose among attendees. Jarvis Arceneaux, a Northside High School alumnus, expressed unease about the criteria for selecting schools for closure. “It seems many of the schools targeted for change are in lower-income areas. We need clarity on how these decisions are made,” he remarked.

The issue of transparency also resonated with others in attendance. Rhonda Drayton, a concerned community member, stated, “The process is a bit confusing, and some recommendations contradict what we’ve been hearing, leading to frustration among parents and community leaders.”

CSG encourages parents and community members to participate in upcoming meetings and share their insights through an online survey.

While not every recommendation will be adopted, the final decisions rest with the school board, set to convene on November 20.