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Police investigating fatal shooting in Ville Platte

Ville Platte Police Dept.jpg
KATC
Ville Platte Police Dept.jpg
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VILLE PLATTE, La. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead.

A. Perry Thomas, Ville Platte Police Chief, reports there was a shooting on Monday, May 4, 2026, shortly before 1:00 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Street and Calcasieu Street in Ville Platte. A 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Thomas. The gun used was an AR pistol.

A 17-year-old male was arrested and taken to the Ville Platte City Jail, but was later transferred to the Evangeline Parish Jail, where he remains. He is charged with second-degree murder and has a bond of $2.5 million.

Police say due to the ages of the victim and the suspect, their names are being withheld.

This case is still under investigation.