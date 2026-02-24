Police ask for help identifying two shooting suspects

Police are asking for help in locating two suspects accused of shooting two people in Ville Platte.

Chief A. Perry Thomas reports there was a shooting on Sunday after 3:00 p.m. at the South Soileau Apartments in Ville Platte. Two male victims, ages 30 and 33, both from New Iberia, sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to separate hospitals and are currently in serious condition.

Ville Platte Police are currently searching for two unidentified suspects driving a newer model black Lincoln with a paper tag. Detectives say the suspects used a handgun and a rifle to shoot at the victims, who were in their white Ford Fusion at the time. After being shot, the victims drove themselves to Urgent Care, and the employees then contacted the police, according to investigators.

This case is still under investigation. Chief Thomas asks if anyone has any further information about this case to contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316. All calls will remain anonymous.