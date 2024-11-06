Pine Prairie Police Chief arrested for DWI

The Police Chief of Pine Prairie was arrested for DWI on Monday.

A release from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office states that Landry Deshotel, 81, was booked with DWI and obstruction of public passages.

Deputies were called to Miller's Lake Road just before 2 p.m. on Monday, to address reports of a reckless driver traveling on the road toward Ville Platte.

A deputy found the vehicle near the intersection of West Main and Court streets in the city, and Deshotel got out of the car.

The Deputy detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage, and conducted a field sobriety test, which Deshotel allegedly failed. He was given a breath test at the sheriff's office that allegedly showed he was over the legal limit.

Deshotel was up for re-election in Tuesday's election, but he did not make the run-off. He got 11 percent of the vote, but candidates Gilbert Bordelon and Shane Guillory will face off in the run-off next month.

