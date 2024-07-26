Pine Prairie man accused of setting house on fire

A Pine Prairie man has been arrested in connection with an arson this week.

Rusty Gautreaux, 33, was booked Thursday with six counts attempted first-degree murder and one count aggravated arson.

He's accused of setting a Gautreaux Lane home on fire while a woman, a teenager and four small children were inside. They all escaped safely, officials say.

According to a release from the State Fire Marshal, the call came at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Evangeline Parish Ward 4 Fire Department went to the 1000 block of Gautreaux Lane for a house fire.

During the investigation which included assistance from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and identified Gautreaux, a relative of the family, as the suspect.

Gautreaux had been taken into custody near the scene for outstanding warrants as well as in connection with a physical altercation that occurred outside of the home shortly after the fire was discovered.

Following an interview with investigators, Gautreaux was booked in connection with this incident.