Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishEvangeline Parish

Actions

Pine Prairie man accused of setting house on fire

State Fire Marshal
Courtesy LSFM
State Fire Marshal
Posted at
and last updated

A Pine Prairie man has been arrested in connection with an arson this week.

Rusty Gautreaux, 33, was booked Thursday with six counts attempted first-degree murder and one count aggravated arson.

He's accused of setting a Gautreaux Lane home on fire while a woman, a teenager and four small children were inside. They all escaped safely, officials say.

According to a release from the State Fire Marshal, the call came at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Evangeline Parish Ward 4 Fire Department went to the 1000 block of Gautreaux Lane for a house fire.

During the investigation which included assistance from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and identified Gautreaux, a relative of the family, as the suspect.

Gautreaux had been taken into custody near the scene for outstanding warrants as well as in connection with a physical altercation that occurred outside of the home shortly after the fire was discovered.

Following an interview with investigators, Gautreaux was booked in connection with this incident.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.