One person arrested in fatal Mamou shooting

MAMOU, La. — One person has been arrested after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in Mamou Saturday evening.

Mamou Police Department responded to the 600 block of Ninth Street, where shots fired were reported. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was later identified as Kiyochi Shaw. Shaw was transported to Savoy Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police recovered the firearm they believe to have used in the shooting, which was determined to have been stolen out of Evangeline Parish.

Quintin Leon Webb, Shaw's brother-in-law, was arrested in connection to the shooting death. Webb was booked into the Mamou Police Department Jail, facing a charge of second-degree murder. He's being held on a $200,000 bond.

According to MPD, the incident began when Shaw and Webb got into an argument.