One dead in Evangeline Parish crash

ST. LANDRY, La. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Evangeline Parish Tuesday night.

Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 19, Louisiana State Police responded to a crash on I-49 about three miles south of La. Hwy. 106.

A 2020 Ram 1500 was heading south in the northbound lanes, and a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia 18-wheeler was heading north. For reason not yet known, the Ram struck the Freightliner head on.

Both vehicles went into the median and caught fire.

The driver of the Ram was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been determined.

The driver of the Freightliner was left with minor injuries.

Due to the extent of the damage to the vehicles, it's not currently known if either driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

State Police determined the driver of the Freightliner was not impaired. Toxicology samples have been collected.

This incident is still under investigation.