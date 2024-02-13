Officer-involved shooting under investigation

A shooting involving an agent of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is under investigation.

Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations say they were called in by the LDWF to investigate the shooting, which happened in Evangeline Parish.

As of Monday evening, troopers say that detectives were gathering investigative details and processing the crime scene.

They say additional details will be released when they are available; we'll update this story as soon as we have more information.

