Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishEvangeline Parish

Actions

Negligent homicide upgraded to 2nd degree murder in teen's shooting

Christopher Marquess, initially charged with Negligent Homicide, now faces 2nd Degree Murder charges in a tragic teen shooting in Ville Platte.
Posted

EVANGELINE PARISH — The Ville Platte Police Department has upgraded charges against Christopher Marquess, age thirty-one, to 2nd Degree Murder following further investigation. This stems from the tragic shooting of a fifteen-year-old juvenile on N. Morein St. on October thirty-one.

Marquess initially called police reporting the incident and was arrested that night on a Negligent Homicide charge with a $75,000 bond. However, after additional review, his bond now stands at $1.5 million.

Authorities continue to investigate the case and urge neighbors with any information to contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.