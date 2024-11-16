Negligent homicide upgraded to 2nd degree murder in teen's shooting

EVANGELINE PARISH — The Ville Platte Police Department has upgraded charges against Christopher Marquess, age thirty-one, to 2nd Degree Murder following further investigation. This stems from the tragic shooting of a fifteen-year-old juvenile on N. Morein St. on October thirty-one.

Marquess initially called police reporting the incident and was arrested that night on a Negligent Homicide charge with a $75,000 bond. However, after additional review, his bond now stands at $1.5 million.

Authorities continue to investigate the case and urge neighbors with any information to contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316.