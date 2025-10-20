Motorcycle and Jeep Ride to honor veterans with cook-off and live music in Mamou

EVANGELINE PARISH — Motorcycles and Jeeps will line the streets of Evangeline Parish on Saturday, November 8, for The Hero 100, a 100-mile patriotic ride honoring veterans and supporting the Acadiana Veteran Alliance.

“The Hero 100 is called that because it’s a 100-mile ride through Evangeline Parish with Jeeps and motorcycles,” organizers explained.

It’s taking place right before Veterans Day, and because this is a benefit for our veterans.

The daylong celebration begins at Mamou Ball Park, where gates open at 9 a.m. and the ride starts at 2 p.m. Riders can decorate their vehicles for a spirited “Most American” contest. “We want people to decorate their Jeep or motorcycle with flags, any kind of American patriotic stuff — whatever you’ve got, whatever you want to do,” one organizer said. “Whoever’s got the most American spirit will get a prize.”

The event will also feature a community cook-off called Anything in a Black Pot. “You can come out to the Mamou Ball Park at about nine o’clock, start cooking on site — anything you want to cook, whether it’s deer, pork, chicken, sauce… It makes no difference what it is. If it’s in a black pot, you can cook it,” organizers said. “There’ll be prizes for the winners, and those coming to the event can sample your fare.”

Registration remains open for both participants and vendors. The cost to enter the cook-off is $100 per team, while the ride registration is $50 per vehicle, which includes a shirt and a meal. “We wanted to make it affordable enough where almost anybody could just come out and enjoy this ride,” said the organizer. “Enjoy some music, some local artists — it’ll be a fun day.”

All proceeds from the event benefit the Acadiana Veteran Alliance, or AVA, a Lafayette-based nonprofit helping veterans across Louisiana. “They help veterans throughout Acadiana and the state with a lot of different services — mental health issues, physical health, and job placement,” organizers said. “When some of these men and women come back from the service, they need help with job placement. AVA helps with all that, and that’s where the proceeds are going this year.”

To register or learn more, visit theacostafoundation.org or follow The Acosta Foundation on Facebook.