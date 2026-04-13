Mayor's attorney issues statement on his arrest

Last week, Ville Platte Mayor Ryan LeDay Williams was one of several public officials arrested in a State Police probe accusing them of sharing information with unauthorized people.

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On Monday, Lake Charles criminal defense attorney Todd Clemons issued the following statement:

"It is our privilege to represent Ville Platte Mayor Ryan LeDay Williams regarding his arrest last week on the charge of Malfeasance in Office by the Louisiana State Police. This allegation is baseless. Ryan is constitutionally presumed innocent. However, once the true facts come to light it will be clear for all to see that he is factually innocent of this meritless accusation.

"Mayor Williams was elected in 2022 by the citizens of Ville Platte. He defeated the incumbent/three-term mayor. Mr. Williams received approximately 54% of the votes while the incumbent only received approximately 24% of the votes. This clearly reflects the support that Ryan has in his community and his vision for the town that he loves.

"Although still a young man, Mayor Williams has provided over 15 years of public service to the citizens of Evangeline Parish. He was elected to the Evangeline Parish Police Jury in 2009 and served as its President from 2018 to 2021.

"Since taking office, Mayor Williams has remained committed to transparency, and serving the best interests of the people of Ville Platte. He has been fully cooperative with the investigation. Ryan is optimistic that the prosecuting authorities will take a very fair and objective look at the evidence in this matter and the applicable law. If that is done, then no criminal charges should ever be filed.

"However, if they are, then Mayor Williams will, with the assistance of counsel, fight those charges with every fiber of his being. His good name must be preserved."