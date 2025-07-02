Mamou woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

EVANGELINE PARISH — Louisiana State Police have arrested a Mamou woman in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed a man riding a motorized bicycle last week.

Troopers say 39-year-old Kayla Ardoin was taken into custody July 1 following an investigation into the crash that happened June 25 on LA Highway 3149 near LA 104. According to police, Ardoin was behind the wheel of a vehicle that hit 55-year-old Errol Deville of Eunice from behind — then left the scene without stopping to help.

An arrest warrant was issued through the 13th Judicial District Court. Ardoin was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on one count of felony hit-and-run driving under LA RS 14:100. The crash remains under investigation.

Deville was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and died at the scene, troopers said.

State Police are still asking for help from anyone who may have seen the crash or has additional information. Tips can be shared with Troop I at 337-262-5880 or anonymously through the LSP online reporting system or the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.