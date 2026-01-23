Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishEvangeline Parish

Actions

Mamou woman accused of embezzlement

evangeline parish sheriff .jpg
KATC Photo
evangeline parish sheriff .jpg
Posted

After a 10-month investigation, Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Mamou woman and accused her of stealing more than $141,000 from a local business.

Deputies were called back in February 2025 by a local business about alleged embezzlement. The business owner reported that a former employee had written and cashed multiple unauthorized checks from the business account over a period spanning from 2020 through 2024.

The total amount of the alleged theft was reported to be $141,951.73

After their investigation, Addie G. Peacock, 64, was booked with felony theft and felony forgery.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.