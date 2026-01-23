Mamou woman accused of embezzlement

After a 10-month investigation, Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Mamou woman and accused her of stealing more than $141,000 from a local business.

Deputies were called back in February 2025 by a local business about alleged embezzlement. The business owner reported that a former employee had written and cashed multiple unauthorized checks from the business account over a period spanning from 2020 through 2024.

The total amount of the alleged theft was reported to be $141,951.73

After their investigation, Addie G. Peacock, 64, was booked with felony theft and felony forgery.