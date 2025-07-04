Mamou teen arrested after thousands of child exploitation images found

EVANGELINE PARISH — Louisiana State Police have arrested an 18-year-old Mamou man following a child exploitation investigation that led to the discovery of thousands of disturbing images.

James O’Reily was taken into custody on July 3 after troopers with multiple divisions — including the Special Victims Unit, Criminal Intelligence Unit, and Technical Support Unit — executed a search warrant at his residence.

According to State Police, the investigation began in June 2025 and involved the alleged possession and distribution of videos classified as child sexual abuse material (CSAM). During the search, investigators found approximately 13,000 images of CSAM on various electronic devices.

O’Reily was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on charges of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (LA RS 14:81.1). Troopers say additional charges may be filed pending forensic analysis of the devices seized.

The case remains active.

State Police encourage the public to report any suspicious activity involving child exploitation or human trafficking. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Louisiana State Police Suspicious Activity Reporting System by clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” tab.