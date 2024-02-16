Mamou Police: Teen abducted by three men, drugged and assaulted

Mamou Police say a 19-year-old was abducted by three men during the Mamou Mardi Gras street dance Tuesday.

Three men in their 40s are accused of abducting the female victim, drugging her and sexually assaulting her.

Martinez Coucek Gallow, 45, of Mamou was booked with simple kidnapping and flight from an officer.

Darryl Washington Jr., 44 of Ville Platte was booked with simple kidnapping, sexual battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Louis Alfred, 45, of Ville Platte was booked with one count simple kidnapping, one count sexual battery, one count possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotics and one count distribution of schedule II narcotics.

All three suspects have an extensive criminal history with convictions ranging from Murder, Armed robbery, Kidnapping, to Drug distribution, a spokesman said.