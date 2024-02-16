Mamou Police looking for suspect in stabbing

The Mamou Police Department is actively looking for a Kelsey Rochelle Mallet, who is accused in connection with a stabbing.

Police say she's wanted on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder in connection with a Mardi Gras stabbing.

It happened around 5 p.m., when police say Kelsey Rochelle Mallet, 25, of Port Barre, stabbed a 19-year-old female victim twice in the chest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by a Mamou Police Officer where she had surgery and is in stable condition.

Anyone with any information about Mallet's whereabouts is asked to call the Mamou Police Department at 3374685221. They say all callers remain anonymous.

