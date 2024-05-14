UPDATE: 1,100 Evangeline Parish residents without gas after fire

The Mamou Fire Department responded to a gas line fire Tuesday evening, according to Evangeline Parish 911/Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP).

The fire occurred along Highway 10 (Oakdale Road) near Spears Lane.

According to the gas company, 1,100 residents in the following areas are without gas: Vidrine, Ville Platte, Pine Point, and Reddell.

The road has been closed in that area and traffic is being diverted. Emergency officials are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.