LSP: Single-vehicle crash in Mamou kills pedestrian

MAMOU, La. — On June 8, 2024, just before midnight, Louisiana State Police Troop I began an investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 104. The crash claimed the life of Sharron Hampshire, 63, of Ville Platte.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Hampshire was walking near the eastbound fog line of LA Hwy 104, near Studio Lane. At the same time, a 2016 Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 104. For reasons that are still under investigation, the Honda struck Hampshire.

Hampshire was fatally injured and died at the scene. The driver of the Honda was properly restrained and had no injuries.

Although no impairment was suspected on the part of the Honda driver, they voluntarily provided a breath sample, which showed no alcohol. A standard toxicology sample was collected by Hampshire and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

"Practicing pedestrian safety when walking near and crossing roadways can help minimize the likelihood of crashes," said Sgt. Ross Brennan. "Walking against the flow of traffic can allow pedestrians to anticipate approaching vehicles and respond effectively. Furthermore, when walking during darker hours, opting for brightly colored attire or reflective accessories enhances visibility for drivers."

Troop I has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 17 fatalities in 2024.