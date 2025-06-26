LSP asking for help to solve fatal hit-and-run

Mamou – Louisiana State Police are asking for help to find the vehicle that hit a motorized bike early Wednesday and left the scene of the crash.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on La. 3149. They say Errol Deville, 55, of Eunice, died in the crash.

Troopers say Deville was traveling north on the highway on the motorized bike, and an unknown vehicle was behind him, also traveling north. That vehicle hit Deville's bike and fled the scene without calling for help or rendering aid, troopers say.

Deville, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Troopers are working to identify the vehicle and its driver and urge anyone with information related to this crash or who may have been in the area to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at 337-262-5880. Information can also be reported anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting File a Report or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.