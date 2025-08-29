Impairment suspected in crash that killed 19-year-old

EVANGELINE PARISH — Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Evangeline Parish that claimed the life of a 19-year-old driver.

Troopers say it happened Wednesday, August 27, around 10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 167 near Filly Lane. The victim has been identified as Brian Walker of Ville Platte.

Investigators say Walker was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when the truck left the roadway in a curve and overturned. Walker, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Impairment is a suspected factor in the crash. Standard toxicology samples were collected and results are pending.

State Police are reminding drivers that alcohol, prescription medication, and illegal drugs can impair judgment, slow reaction times, and increase the risk of deadly crashes. Troopers urge motorists to always wear a seatbelt and plan ahead by designating a sober driver.