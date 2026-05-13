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Has this woman approached you for money? EPSO wants to talk to you.

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Courtesy EPSO
Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking people who had contact with this person.
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Posted
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The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is actively investigating fraudulent solicitation in the local area.

They tell KATC she's been approaching people to ask for money and food. They allege that she's going to people's homes and businesses, soliciting.

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory asks that if you have been a victim or know of someone who was, don't hesitate to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161.

Please call and speak to Detective Tyla Godeaux, or leave your name and contact information. Detective Godeaux will be in touch with you as soon as possible.