Four treated for hypothermia after boat capsizes

A hunter rescued four people whose boat capsized in Evangeline Parish last week.

The people were in a boat that overturned in Bayou Cocodrie on January 18, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents say.

A nearby hunter heard the people screaming and was able to pull them into his boat, agents say. Paramedics treated them for hypothermia and two were airlifted to a hospital in Alexandria; the other two went to the hospital via ambulance.

The four occupants were treated for hypothermia, released later that day and expected to make a full recovery.

The LDWF Enforcement Division will be the lead investigative agency for this boating incident. It is unknown at this time what caused the boat to overturn. None of the occupants were wearing personal flotation devices (PFDs).

Agents say:

At the time of the call, the air temperature was approximately 34 degrees Fahrenheit. PFDs are especially critical in cold-water situations and can be life-saving. During sudden cold-water immersion, the body reduces blood flow to the extremities in an effort to preserve heat around the heart and vital organs. As a result, motor skills rapidly deteriorate, making it increasingly difficult to remain afloat. Individuals may also experience difficulty speaking.

In the event of sudden cold-water immersion, individuals should immediately don a PFD if one is available. Efforts should be made to get as much of the body out of the water as quickly as possible, particularly the head, neck, and chest. Although the air temperature may feel cold, water transfers heat approximately 25 times faster than air. Boaters are encouraged to use any available means to exit the water, including swimming to shore or climbing onto an overturned vessel.

Boaters are also advised to dress appropriately for weather conditions. If an individual exits cold water, wet clothing should not be removed until near a heat source. When layered with additional clothing, wet garments can act as insulation and help retain body heat.